ExlService’s (EXLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

Get ExlService alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

ExlService Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Shares of EXLS opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.