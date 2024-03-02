Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

Exelon stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

