Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), reports. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million.
Excelerate Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 4.05.
Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Excelerate Energy
Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 32.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.
Excelerate Energy Company Profile
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Excelerate Energy
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.