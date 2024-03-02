Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), reports. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Excelerate Energy

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 32.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.