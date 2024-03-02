Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EVLV

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 16.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $3.97 on Friday. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $185,228.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $175,834.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,030,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,568,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,390 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.