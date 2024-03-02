Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,821,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,429,000 after purchasing an additional 226,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after purchasing an additional 667,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Evolent Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,433,000 after purchasing an additional 449,664 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,865,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after buying an additional 1,257,175 shares in the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.