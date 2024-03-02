EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82 to $2.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $844 million and $854 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.63 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.820-2.940 EPS.

EVERTEC Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.86 on Friday. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after acquiring an additional 85,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,728,000 after purchasing an additional 87,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70,144 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EVERTEC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,617,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

