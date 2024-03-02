Everi’s (EVRI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $902.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Everi has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $19.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.02%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Everi by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Everi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 8.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

