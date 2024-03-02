Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

EVRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. Everi has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $19.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $902.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

