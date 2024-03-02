Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.8 %

EVRG stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

