Evercore ISI Raises Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $80.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Carter’s stock opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

