Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

GUTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GUTS opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Fractyl Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

In related news, Director Ajay Royan purchased 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,778,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

