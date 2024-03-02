European Wax Center’s (EWCZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

EWCZ has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.80.

European Wax Center Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.53 million, a P/E ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the first quarter worth about $19,843,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,873,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,593,000 after buying an additional 644,866 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,126,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after buying an additional 642,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 37.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,033,000 after acquiring an additional 639,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the first quarter worth approximately $11,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

