European Wax Center’s (EWCZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
EWCZ has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EWCZ
European Wax Center Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the first quarter worth about $19,843,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,873,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,593,000 after buying an additional 644,866 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,126,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after buying an additional 642,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 37.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,033,000 after acquiring an additional 639,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the first quarter worth approximately $11,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than European Wax Center
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.