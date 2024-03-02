Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $179.00 target price on the stock.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $148.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average of $139.70. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,514,000 after acquiring an additional 809,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

