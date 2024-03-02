ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ESSA opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $175.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.34. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 911.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 355,405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

