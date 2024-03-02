EQB (TSE:EQB) Stock Price Down 8.3%

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$85.17 and last traded at C$87.00. 137,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 53,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$94.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$102.88.

EQB Stock Performance

EQB Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$90.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$80.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

