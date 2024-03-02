EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$107.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$107.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of EQB from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of EQB from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$102.88.

TSE:EQB opened at C$85.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.72. EQB has a 52 week low of C$53.86 and a 52 week high of C$97.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 17.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

