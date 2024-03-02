Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.00

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 18872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Enova International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $362,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,557. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

