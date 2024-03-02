Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Announces Earnings Results

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $547.31 million during the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 36.20%.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.