Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Announces Earnings Results

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $547.31 million during the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 36.20%.
Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
