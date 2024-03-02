Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

