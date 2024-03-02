Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on Enerflex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Enerflex Stock Performance

TSE:EFX opened at C$8.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.83. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.5851911 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.49%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.