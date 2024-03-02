Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Endava from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.88.

Get Endava alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAVA

Endava Trading Up 5.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

DAVA stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. Endava has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Endava by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,950,000 after buying an additional 333,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Endava by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,668,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 256,250 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in Endava by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,451,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Endava by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,349,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.