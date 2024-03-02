EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target Raised to $6.50

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $6.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

EMX opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $182.42 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.74. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMX Royalty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

