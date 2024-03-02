Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EMA. TD Securities reduced their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.20.

Get Emera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emera

Emera Stock Up 0.6 %

Emera Dividend Announcement

Shares of EMA opened at C$47.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.80. Emera has a 52 week low of C$43.67 and a 52 week high of C$59.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.