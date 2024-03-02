EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5-14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.60 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.000-15.000 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $319.76 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $321.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

