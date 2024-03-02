Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ESI. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,341,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Element Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

