Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.63.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

EFN stock opened at C$22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.06. The stock has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

