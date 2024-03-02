Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $128.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a sector outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.05.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Trading Down 12.6 %

ESTC opened at $117.01 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.