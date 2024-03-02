Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a sector outperform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.05.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC opened at $117.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.28. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 4.63%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,010.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,010.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

