Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $106.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESTC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.05.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 254.37 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

