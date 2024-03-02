Edward S. Lampert Sells 6,447 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $61,955.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,509,817 shares in the company, valued at $129,829,341.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

SRG opened at $9.51 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 255,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

