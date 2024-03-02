Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EDIT

Editas Medicine Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $10.53 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $5,626,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.