Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDIT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after buying an additional 370,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $23,359,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,749,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

