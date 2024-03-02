Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Editas Medicine worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $23,359,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $10.53 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

