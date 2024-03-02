Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 61.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $66.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

