Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ECL. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.06.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $225.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.70 and its 200 day moving average is $187.70. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $153.87 and a fifty-two week high of $226.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,239,000 after purchasing an additional 305,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,121,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,506,000 after acquiring an additional 424,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.