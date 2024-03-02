Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 191.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 144,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $225.51 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.87 and a 12-month high of $226.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.70.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

