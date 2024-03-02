eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $52.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.84.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

