Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Peter Denk Sells 1,731 Shares

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ETN opened at $293.70 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 42.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

