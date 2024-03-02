e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.64.

ELF stock opened at $217.40 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $217.71. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after buying an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after buying an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after buying an additional 493,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,870,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,961,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

