Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Jonathan Mcneill Sells 4,268 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 4,268 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $117,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $29.13 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,375,000 after buying an additional 702,966 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $24,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 515,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

