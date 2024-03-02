Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

DLNG stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

