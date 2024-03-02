DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXC opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.87.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

