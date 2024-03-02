Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, reports. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL opened at $236.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.58 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $245.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $9,149,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,489,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,000 shares of company stock worth $28,158,600 over the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.