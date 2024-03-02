DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) PT Raised to C$19.50

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DHT.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised DRI Healthcare Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.83.

TSE DHT.UN opened at C$15.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.55. DRI Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

