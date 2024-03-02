DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.82, reports. The company had revenue of C$71.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.55 million.
DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
About DRI Healthcare Trust
