Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Up 10.3% Following Earnings Beat

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFHGet Free Report) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.07. 185,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 338,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 19,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $662,474.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,334,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, COO Doug Moran sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,599. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 19,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $662,474.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,926 shares in the company, valued at $27,334,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,506 shares of company stock worth $8,502,095. Company insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

