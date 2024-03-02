DoubleVerify’s (DV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.84.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE DV opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

