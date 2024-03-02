DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. DoubleVerify updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $31.45 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.84.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 406,444 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,489,000 after acquiring an additional 433,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 110.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 577,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $7,583,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

