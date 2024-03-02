DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.84.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DV

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DV opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.