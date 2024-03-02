DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DSL opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,893,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after acquiring an additional 224,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,551,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,094,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 739,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

