DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DSL opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $12.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
